X

    76ers' Tyrese Maxey Thought Heat, Spurs, Magic Would Draft Him: 'You Never Forget It'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 12, 2022

    Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Tyrese Maxey has emerged as one of the NBA's brightest young stars in just his second season, serving as a crucial player for the Philadelphia 76ers as they seek a championship. 

    But Maxey told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that he never expected to be on the board in the 2020 NBA draft when Philly drafted him No. 21 overall:

    "I thought Miami would take me at No. 20. Look, I was blessed and happy to be drafted, first and foremost. I thank the Lord every day for this opportunity. It was my dream to be drafted. But also looking at it as a competitor, I felt like I was good enough to be drafted at a higher position. When teams pass up on you, you never forget about it.

    "Miami, Orlando and San Antonio. Those were the three teams I thought would draft me. When I started slipping, I was upset, but I kept reminding myself that my dream of getting drafted was coming true."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis. 

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R apphomepage and social feeds—including TwitterInstagramFacebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.