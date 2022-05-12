Steph Curry, Warriors Mocked for 'Embarrassing' Loss vs. Ja Morant-less Grizzlies

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors just got whooped.

The Memphis Grizzlies absolutely obliterated the Dubs on Wednesday night 134-95 in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals matchup between the teams. The Warriors still hold a 3-2 lead in the series.

But for at least one evening, they were a punching bag, both on the court and on the socials:

The burns were justified—the Grizzlies were without superstar point guard Ja Morant, who was listed as doubtful for the remainder of the playoffs Tuesday after being diagnosed with a right knee bone bruise.

Everybody was fair game after the loss, including interim coach Mike Brown, who was filling in for Steve Kerr yet again after the Warriors head coach tested positive for COVID-19.

How often do you see teams trail by 52 points—yes, 52 points—heading into the fourth quarter in a playoff game, or by as many as 55 points in a contest?

Basically never.

Nothing went well for the Dubs. Steph Curry had just 14 points in 25 minutes, with his night—along with the rest of the team's key players—ending midway through the third quarter. Klay Thompson led the way for Golden State with 19 points, but he was also a game-worst minus-45 on the evening in just 25 minutes.

Tyus Jones, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane scored 21 points apiece to lead the Grizzlies.

Game 6 returns to San Francisco on Friday evening. The Warriors have two days to lick their wounds, because Memphis handed them a historical smackdown in Game 5.