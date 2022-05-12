X

    Steph Curry, Warriors Mocked for 'Embarrassing' Loss vs. Ja Morant-less Grizzlies

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 12, 2022

    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors just got whooped

    The Memphis Grizzlies absolutely obliterated the Dubs on Wednesday night 134-95 in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals matchup between the teams. The Warriors still hold a 3-2 lead in the series. 

    But for at least one evening, they were a punching bag, both on the court and on the socials:

    Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

    Grizzlies dance crew singing “Whoop that trick!” in Stephen Curry’s face during Game 5 timeout <a href="https://t.co/yxeeCBrHvk">pic.twitter.com/yxeeCBrHvk</a>

    Dave DuFour @DaveDuFourNBA

    This is an incredible ass kicking

    Ann Killion @annkillion

    Embarrassing

    KENNY BEECHAM @KOT4Q

    The Warriors should be ashamed of themselves

    Golden State of Mind @unstoppablebaby

    this is one of the worst games I have ever seen

    Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

    The 'experienced' Warriors are looking like they've never even heard of playoff intensity and focus

    Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

    In the fourth quarter of Game 5 in this Western Conference semifinal series between the Warrriors and Grizzlies, Jim Jackson and Ian Eagle are discussing oatmeal.

    The burns were justified—the Grizzlies were without superstar point guard Ja Morant, who was listed as doubtful for the remainder of the playoffs Tuesday after being diagnosed with a right knee bone bruise.

    Everybody was fair game after the loss, including interim coach Mike Brown, who was filling in for Steve Kerr yet again after the Warriors head coach tested positive for COVID-19. 

    Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan @NekiasNBA

    Steve Kerr right now <a href="https://t.co/KEOtyE0Mht">pic.twitter.com/KEOtyE0Mht</a>

    Jemele Hill @jemelehill

    Warriors definitely been playing with that we got a substitute teacher energy the last two games.

    Anthony @OMGItsBirdman

    Warriors doing a Kings impersonation to get Mike Brown ready

    How often do you see teams trail by 52 points—yes, 52 points—heading into the fourth quarter in a playoff game, or by as many as 55 points in a contest?

    Basically never.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    The Grizzlies led by as many as 55 points tonight, the 2nd-largest lead at any point of a playoff game over the last 25 years.<br><br>The only larger lead came from the 2009 Nuggets, who led by 58. <a href="https://t.co/wMk9eDLQpJ">pic.twitter.com/wMk9eDLQpJ</a>

    Nothing went well for the Dubs. Steph Curry had just 14 points in 25 minutes, with his night—along with the rest of the team's key players—ending midway through the third quarter. Klay Thompson led the way for Golden State with 19 points, but he was also a game-worst minus-45 on the evening in just 25 minutes. 

    Tyus Jones, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane scored 21 points apiece to lead the Grizzlies. 

    Game 6 returns to San Francisco on Friday evening. The Warriors have two days to lick their wounds, because Memphis handed them a historical smackdown in Game 5. 

