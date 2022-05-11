Oilers' Darnell Nurse Suspended for Headbutting Kings' Phillip Danault in Game 5

Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NHL suspended Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse for one game Wednesday for headbutting Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault in Game 5 of their first-round series.

Nurse headbutted Danault late in the second period of the Kings' 5-4 victory.

The NHL called the act "unacceptable" in its video release Wednesday.

