    Oilers' Darnell Nurse Suspended for Headbutting Kings' Phillip Danault in Game 5

    May 11, 2022

    Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The NHL suspended Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse for one game Wednesday for headbutting Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault in Game 5 of their first-round series.

    Nurse headbutted Danault late in the second period of the Kings' 5-4 victory.

    The NHL called the act "unacceptable" in its video release Wednesday.

