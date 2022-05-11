Luka Doncic 'No Jordan,' Mavs Star Ripped for Not Passing Ball in Game 5 Loss

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was criticized for his offensive approach in Game 5 of the team's second-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, a 110-80 blowout loss.

Doncic finished Tuesday night's game with 28 points on 10-of-23 shooting with four turnovers and just two assists in 35 minutes. The road loss pushed the Mavs to the brink of elimination as they trail the Suns, 3-2.

The three-time All-Star dished out both of his assists in the first quarter. He didn't record another one over the final 36 minutes as Phoenix pulled away.

Doncic and backcourt running mate Jalen Brunson also combined to take 40 of the team's 71 field-goal attempts (56.3 percent).

In defense of the Dallas guards, their teammates weren't exactly lighting up the scoreboard when given the opportunity. The rest of the roster shot just 25.8 percent from the field (8 of 31).

It's somewhat of a catch-22, however, because an argument could be made it's hard to find a rhythm as a shooter without getting consistent touches at the offensive end.

Here's a look at some other reaction to Doncic's decisions running the offense in Game 5:

Doncic is usually a far more willing distributor. He averaged 8.7 assists during the regular season, which ranked fifth in the NBA, and tallied 35 dimes through the series' first four games.

Regardless of where the blame lies for the Game 5 clunker, the Mavericks will hope their offense bounces back in a major way as they try to forge a comeback to advance.

Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. So far the home team has won every game in the series, and Dallas will attempt to keep that trend alive.