    Luka Doncic 'No Jordan,' Mavs Star Ripped for Not Passing Ball in Game 5 Loss

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 11, 2022

    Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was criticized for his offensive approach in Game 5 of the team's second-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, a 110-80 blowout loss.

    Doncic finished Tuesday night's game with 28 points on 10-of-23 shooting with four turnovers and just two assists in 35 minutes. The road loss pushed the Mavs to the brink of elimination as they trail the Suns, 3-2.

    Andrew Perloff @andrewperloff

    Luka Doncic hasn’t thrown a single pass in several straight possessions. No way Mavs win this way.

    steve @fuzzycardinal

    Wonder if <a href="https://twitter.com/luka7doncic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@luka7doncic</a> knows how to pass? He’s no Jordan, yet he seems to take every shot.

    The three-time All-Star dished out both of his assists in the first quarter. He didn't record another one over the final 36 minutes as Phoenix pulled away.

    Doncic and backcourt running mate Jalen Brunson also combined to take 40 of the team's 71 field-goal attempts (56.3 percent).

    Hauns Peter @HaunsPeter

    Never seen a team pass less than the <a href="https://twitter.com/dallasmavs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallasmavs</a> in game 5. Apparently <a href="https://twitter.com/luka7doncic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@luka7doncic</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/jalenbrunson1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jalenbrunson1</a> would prefer to play 5 on 2. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NOIinTEAM?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NOIinTEAM</a>

    In defense of the Dallas guards, their teammates weren't exactly lighting up the scoreboard when given the opportunity. The rest of the roster shot just 25.8 percent from the field (8 of 31).

    It's somewhat of a catch-22, however, because an argument could be made it's hard to find a rhythm as a shooter without getting consistent touches at the offensive end.

    Here's a look at some other reaction to Doncic's decisions running the offense in Game 5:

    Grizwald @NBA_Grizwald

    Luka Doncic is an incredible player and top 10 imo, but the style of ball the Mavs play with him is questionable in a best of 7 series. We’ve seen plenty of ball dominant superstars, but the Mavs need to find a way to get others involved. Too many shots coming from Luka.

    Stefan Schröder @RealStefanS

    Luka Doncic taking a contensted step-back three after holding the ball for multiple seconds and being the only one who touches it on offense wont win this game. Just saying. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsPHX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsPHX</a>

    Jason Rudder @Bionicmansoccer

    Dallas gonna lose this game because Doncic making poor shot choices whole night and will not pass the ball no matter how many times he screws up a possession by waiting until the shot clock is down forcing himself into other poor shot choices

    Todd McKim @toddmckimsports

    Assuming you were talented enough to play in the NBA, would you want to play with Luka Doncic and touch the ball on offense twice a quarter? One of those times you have to pass it right back to him.

    Corn @CollectingCorn

    Lmao, Finney-Smith is so bored waiting for someone to pass to him he was legit chilling hands on knees just watching. Stood open and Doncic wants to try do it all himself instead, well I guess that’s why they’re losing 😂

    fin @1finney

    Luka Doncic don’t need help he needs to pass the ball

    Chris Bean @kingbell7777

    <a href="https://twitter.com/luka7doncic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@luka7doncic</a> dude you gotta 4 other guys on the floor.. Pass the ball! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a>

    Doncic is usually a far more willing distributor. He averaged 8.7 assists during the regular season, which ranked fifth in the NBA, and tallied 35 dimes through the series' first four games.

    Regardless of where the blame lies for the Game 5 clunker, the Mavericks will hope their offense bounces back in a major way as they try to forge a comeback to advance.

    Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. So far the home team has won every game in the series, and Dallas will attempt to keep that trend alive.

