Marquese Chriss Follows Bismack Biyombo in Tunnel After Suns vs. Mavs Game 5 Ejection

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

After Dallas Mavericks forward Marquese Chriss and Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo were both ejected late in Game 5 of the second-round playoff series between the Mavs and Suns on Tuesday night, Chriss followed Biyombo into the tunnel.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, security staff members and Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic retrieved Chriss from the tunnel to ensure no further incident took place.

The on-court confrontation between Chriss and Biyombo occurred with just 2.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and Phoenix leading by 28 in a game it won 110-80.

After Chriss fouled Biyombo on a lob attempt, Biyombo walked toward Chriss and Chriss pushed Biyombo's arm away, leading to a stare-down that was broken up by officials.

While Biyombo left the court through the Suns' tunnel, Chriss decided against leaving through the visitors' tunnel and followed Biyombo instead.

Tensions and emotions were seemingly running high in a one-sided affair that saw the top-seeded Suns take a 3-2 series lead over the No. 4 Mavs.

Also, Chriss was playing in a building he called home for the first two years of his career when he was a member of the Suns, which may have been a case of familiarity breeding contempt.

Now, the series will head back to Dallas for Game 6 on Thursday for what will be a must-win situation for the Mavs.

If Dallas is unable to bounce back with a win in Game 6, it will send the Suns to the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive season.