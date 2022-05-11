Doc Rivers Says He'll 'Burn' the Tape of 76ers' Game 5 Loss vs. Heat

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers told reporters that he's going to burn the tape of his team's 120-85 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Tuesday.

Game 5 was a complete disaster for Philadelphia. On offense, the 76ers shot just 36.5 percent from the field and had more turnovers (15) than assists (14). Philadelphia never scored more than 25 points in a quarter.

The 76ers defense was just as bad. Seven Heat players scored 10 or more points, and Miami shot 53.6 percent from the field. Miami also out-rebounded Philadelphia 46-36 and sported a 26-11 assist-to-turnover ratio.

The 76ers had a chance to at least make this a game after cutting the Heat lead to 81-66 by the end of the third quarter, but Miami opened the fourth on a 20-4 run in the first 4:05.

By that point, the starters on both sides were done for the evening.

The only good news for Philadelphia is that the season isn't over just yet. Game 6 will take place back home at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. If Philadelphia wins, Game 7 will go down in Miami on Sunday.