    James Harden, 76ers 'Rolled Over' in Lackluster Game 5 Loss vs. Jimmy Butler, Heat

    Doric SamMay 11, 2022

    The Philadelphia 76ers were riding high entering Tuesday's Game 5 against the Miami Heat after back-to-back wins on their home floor, but those good vibes were short-lived.

    The Sixers reverted back to the lackluster effort level that cost them in the first two games of the series, resulting in a 120-85 blowout loss to the Heat at FTX Arena to fall behind 3-2 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

    Miami hit Philadelphia with an avalanche to start the game and never looked back, shooting an impressive 53.6 percent from the field. The Sixers' defense wasn't any better than its offense, with no player on the team reaching 20 points.

    Star center Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 17 points, but he looked lethargic throughout the game and only attempted 12 shots. James Harden had 14 points, and Tobias Harris added 12. After averaging 23 points in the first four games, Tyrese Maxey was held to nine points on 2-of-10 shooting.

    No player on the Sixers was immune from the wrath of fans and critics online who were vocal about the team's dismal effort in a crucial playoff game, with some even accusing them of giving up.

    Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith

    This is one of the most awful performances I’ve seen the <a href="https://twitter.com/sixers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sixers</a> put forth in a long time. No effort whatsoever, from start to finished. Look like they just laid down, rolled over and said “we’ve got Game 6 on Thursday.” Guess they were looking for another overnight stay in Miami

    Joe DeCamara @JoeDeCamara

    Tonight’s Sixers performance has been one of the worst displays of a lack of effort, focus &amp; intensity in a big playoff game in modern Philly sports history.<br><br>A TOTAL DISGRACE

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    Harden’s back! (To being the other Harden.)

    Jawn Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez

    Someone unplug the Sixers and plug them back in

    Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre

    Tobias Harris had a good start - 8 points, 1 rebound in the 1st.<br><br>In the last TWO QUARTERS, he has 2 points and 2 rebounds. TOTAL. <br><br>Getting cardio, basically

    Tyler Conway @jtylerconway

    Maxey tonight <a href="https://t.co/wbj2fKvkSr">pic.twitter.com/wbj2fKvkSr</a>

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    In a sign of how things are going for the 76ers, DJ Khaled just pretended to check into the game and gave Erik Spoelstra a shoulder massage, both of which the crowd loved. Miami is up 18.

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    Since this tweet:<br><br>—A Harden turnover while guarded by Vincent<br>—Missed catch and shoot three for Harden<br>—Harden TO off of his own foot<br><br>pack it up! <a href="https://t.co/9J7UVp63aZ">https://t.co/9J7UVp63aZ</a>

    James Seltzer @JamesSeltzer

    Just another disastrous performance in a pivotal playoff game. Same old Sixers.

    Five Reasons Sports @5ReasonsSports

    Haywood Highsmith outplayed James Harden tonight

    Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks

    The Heat haven't even been that good. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a> have just been terrible.

    Sixers Nation @PHLSixersNation

    Disgraceful effort

    The Sixers have proved able to defeat the Heat, so games like this cannot be tolerated. It should not be up to Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers to beg his players to show some heart in a pivotal playoff game. Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened Tuesday.

    The Sixers now face the possibility of being eliminated from the playoffs on their home floor. If they come out with lackluster effort against Miami again, they will have no chance in Thursday's Game 6.

