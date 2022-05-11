Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren Highlight 2022 NBA Draft Combine Participants

Lance King/Getty Images

The 2022 NBA Draft Combine list is out, and a whole host of big names will be attending.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided the official group of attendees Tuesday:

All 50 players on Jonathan Wasserman's latest Bleacher Report 2022 draft big board will be there.

Of note, Duke forward Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, Auburn forward Jabari Smith, Purdue guard Jaden Ivey and Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe are attending the combine, which will take place May 16-21 in Chicago.

The 6'10" Banchero led Duke to the Final Four in his lone season with the Blue Devils after averaging 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The 7-foot Holmgren posted 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game for a Gonzaga team that was the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

Those two plus guard Smith, who earned SEC Player of the Year honors after averaging 16.9 points and 7.4 boards per game, are the top three frontcourt prospects in the draft. There's also a chance those three are the top three picks in the draft.

At guard, Ivey appears to be the top choice after a breakout season where he averaged 17.3 points on 46.0 percent shooting. Sharpe was set to suit up for Kentucky in 2022-23 but has ultimately decided to test the draft waters.

The 2022 NBA draft will take place on June 23 this year. Barclays Center, the home of the Brooklyn Nets, will host the event.