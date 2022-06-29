Warriors Rumors: Juan Toscano-Anderson Doesn't Receive Qualifying Offer, Will Be UFA

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson will become an unrestricted free agent after he didn't receive a qualifying offer, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

The 29-year-old was in the final year of a two-year deal after his two-way contract with Golden State was converted to a full-time contract in May 2021.

Toscano-Anderson was a steady rotation player for the Warriors, providing energy off the bench in limited minutes. This past season, he averaged 4.1 points and 2.4 rebounds in 13.6 minutes while appearing in a career-high 73 games. He didn't see much action during Golden State's postseason run that culminated with a win in the 2022 NBA Finals for the team's fourth championship in eight years.

After going undrafted out of Marquette in 2015, he spent three years playing for multiple professional basketball leagues in South America. He also played for the Mexico national team during the 2016 FIBA World Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Toscano-Anderson eventually landed with the Warriors' G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, California, joining the team for the 2019-20 season. Golden State first called him up in February 2020. He appeared in 13 games that year before playing 53 times in 2020-21 with a career-high 16 starts.

By letting Toscano-Anderson hit the open market, the Warriors are risking the chance of losing a consistent player who knows the team's system, though a change of scenery will allow him a chance to see more regular playing time.