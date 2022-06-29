Lonnie Walker IV Receives Qualifying Offer from Spurs; Will Be Restricted Free Agent

Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Lonnie Walker IV has received a $6.3 million qualifying offer from the San Antonio Spurs, which will make him a restricted free agent this summer.

According to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News, Walker is expected to test the market, though the Spurs will retain the right to match any offer sheet he signs after tendering the qualifying offer:

The 23-year-old has been a key cog off the bench for the Spurs since being drafted 18th overall in 2018 and has improved every season since. During his rookie campaign, he averaged just 2.6 points per game in 17 contests.

During the 2021-22 season, Walker took a significant step forward, averaging 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 40.7 percent from the floor and 31.4 percent from deep in 70 games.

The Miami product took on a bigger role for the Spurs after they traded Derrick White to the Boston Celtics during the 2021-22 campaign, becoming the team's sixth man and assuming a larger scoring load.