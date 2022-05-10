Nets' Kyrie Irving Claps Back at Critics in Twitch Video, Calls Them 'Cockroaches'

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving apparently had some things to get off his chest Tuesday afternoon, as he went on a rant against his critics during his live stream on Twitch.

While playing Grand Theft Auto 5, Irving can be heard mockingly imitating the negative things people say to him. He referred to the people he was ranting against as "cockroaches."

Irving was referring to the contentious end of his runs with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. After helping lead the Cavs to their first NBA title, Irving later requested to be traded in hopes of getting out of LeBron James' shadow. His wish was granted, and he was sent to the Celtics. After verbally committing to re-signing with Boston as a free agent, Irving changed his mind and signed with Brooklyn.

In another video, Irving can be heard expressing his exasperation with the assumption that his behavior is an indication that he's on drugs.

"I hear it so often and that has even a racist undertone to it. 'He has to be on drugs, this woke Black guy has to be on drugs!' Shut the f--k up," Irving said.

Irving and the Nets were eliminated from the playoffs after getting swept by the Celtics.