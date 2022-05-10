Spurs' Peter J. Holt Says Team Isn't Leaving San Antonio amid Relocation Buzz

Garrett W. Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs chairman Peter J. Holt released a statement Tuesday saying the NBA franchise is "here to stay" despite rumors about potential relocation.

The Spurs posted Holt's full comments on Twitter:

Last week, officials in Texas' Bexar County granted the Spurs an expansion on the number of games it can host outside its home arena, which is set to go through a name change ahead of the 2022-23 season, from two to four.

County Judge Nelson Wolff said during the meeting the narrow success of the vote, 3-2, showed there was concern and requested further information from team ownership, per KSAT's Garrett Brnger.

"That's not a good sign. Alright?" Wolff said. "It shows you that there's a divided opinion in this community as to the intention of the Spurs, that there's a lot of concern about just what the heck you're doing."

Wolff wrote on Twitter he now has "full confidence" in the Spurs' future based on the "heartfelt statement" from Holt.

The previously named AT&T Center was also part of the concern after the telecommunications giant opted against extending its naming rights agreement.

Team CEO R.C. Buford maintained the Spurs were "committed" to the city while also trying to expand their reach beyond the U.S.' 31st-ranked media market, per Scott Huddleston of San Antonio Express-News.

"We are committed to finding new, creative ways to purposefully engage and celebrate our fans from Mexico to Austin, continuing to expand our regional fanbase," Buford said.

The Spurs are looking at the possibility of playing "home" games in Austin, Mexico City and San Antonio's famed Alamodome in 2022-23, according to Huddleston.

One goal is to avoid the "rodeo road trip," which often forces the franchise away from its home arena for much of February during the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

The Spurs franchise, which began as the Dallas Chaparrals in 1967, has resided in San Antonio since 1973 and joined the NBA in 1976.

Their five NBA championships rank fifth in league history behind only the Los Angeles Lakers (17), Boston Celtics (17), Chicago Bulls (six) and Golden State Warriors (six). All of those titles have come since 1999.