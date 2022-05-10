Shams: Warriors' Steve Kerr Not Expected to Coach Game 5 vs. Grizzlies Due to COVID

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will reportedly try to close out the Western Conference semifinals in Game 5 without head coach Steve Kerr.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said there is "an expectation" that Kerr won't be available for Wednesday's game and "possibly the remainder of the series" against the Memphis Grizzlies because he is in the league's health and safety protocols.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.