Mike Davis, Ravens Agree to Contract After Release from Falcons

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens added some depth to their backfield Tuesday after officially agreeing to a contract with Mike Davis.

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network first reported the signing. Boardroom's Jordan Schultz confirmed the report.

Davis was available because the Atlanta Falcons released him after just one season with the team.

Baltimore will be the sixth team Davis suits up for since he entered the league as a fourth-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2015.

He has played for the 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers and Falcons as something of a journeyman who has struggled to find consistent success. He ran for 514 yards and four touchdowns in Seattle in 2018 but had a combined 27 rushing yards the next year for the Bears and Panthers.

The South Carolina product has been better of late, though, and tallied a career-best 642 rushing yards, 373 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns in 2020 for the Panthers. That effort surely helped convince the Falcons to sign him, and he responded with 503 rushing yards, 259 receiving yards and four touchdowns last season.

Yet Davis fell behind Cordarrelle Patterson on the depth chart as the season wore on.

The 29-year-old joins the Ravens as something of an insurance policy after they suffered so many injuries in 2021. One of those injuries was a preseason torn ACL for presumed starting running back J.K. Dobbins that kept him sidelined throughout the year.

Backup Gus Edwards was also lost for the season because of a torn ACL, and Baltimore had to shuffle a number of running backs into the lineup, including Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray, Ty'Son Williams and Le'Veon Bell.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson ended up leading the team with 767 rushing yards.

While Dobbins and Edwards are expected to be back in 2022, Davis could provide more stability if either misses time.