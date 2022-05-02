Mike Davis Released by Falcons After 1 Season; Saves $2.5M in Cap Space

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons released running back Mike Davis after one season with the franchise Monday.

Michael Rothstein of ESPN reported the news, and Davis seemingly confirmed his departure on Twitter.

The Falcons will save $2.5 million in salary-cap space by releasing Davis. The Georgia native signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract last offseason in hopes of being the Falcons' top running back.

While he started eight games, Davis fell behind Cordarrelle Patterson on the depth chart and struggled being effective. He rushed for 503 yards while adding 259 as a receiver, scoring four total touchdowns. Patterson totaled 1,166 yards and 11 touchdowns in a breakout season.

The Falcons re-signed Patterson to a two-year, $10.5 million contract in March. They also added veteran Damien Williams on a one-year contract and drafted Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round of last week's NFL draft, leaving Davis as the odd man out.

Davis will be looking for his sixth NFL team at the age of 29. He previously played for the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers in addition to Atlanta.