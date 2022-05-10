Warriors' Draymond Green Touted as 1st Ballot HOFer After Clutch Block in Game 4

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green showed why he's almost certainly charting a course to Springfield, Massachusetts, with his late-game heroics in a 101-98 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Green only scored two points but finished with 11 rebounds, five assists and one block.

With the Grizzlies trailing by three points, Jaren Jackson Jr. had an opportunity to tie the game when he pulled up from beyond the arc. Green was there to disrupt the shot attempt.

From there, Stephen Curry hit a pair of free throws to give Golden State enough breathing room to see out the victory.

Naturally, Green's defense on Jackson was an occasion to celebrate his wider contributions, which can go overlooked at times.

Green isn't quite the same player he was when the Warriors made five straight NBA Finals. In the regular season, he averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists and was limited to 46 games.

In the playoffs, though, Golden State has had a 15.0 net rating with him on the court, and the team's defensive rating has risen by 9.3 points per 100 possessions when he's on the bench, according to NBA.com.

The six-time All-Defensive standout is holding opponents to 40.2 percent shooting overall, 10.7 percent worse than their usual average. On three-pointers, opposing players are hitting just 27.3 percent of their shots with him as the primary defender.

Should the Warriors go on to win their seventh championship, Green will be a major reason why.