    Al Horford Lauded for 'Best Game' of Career in Celtics' Game 4 Win vs. Giannis, Bucks

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 10, 2022

    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    The Al Horford game.

    Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown may be the best players on the Boston Celtics, but it was the 35-year-old Horford who unleashed some playoff magic Monday. He defied Father Time on his way to 30 points and eight rebounds while leading the Celtics to a 116-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

    The series is tied at two games apiece after Horford turned in what may have been a career-best performance:

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    If Boston pulls this game out, it might be the best game of Al Horford’s career.

    Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

    This is one of the best games Al Horford has played, ever.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    AL HORFORD ON GIANNIS 😳 <a href="https://t.co/npIiEGTTMZ">pic.twitter.com/npIiEGTTMZ</a>

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    AL HORFORD &gt; MICHAEL JORDAN

    Jasmine @JasmineLWatkins

    If "iight bet" was a picture <a href="https://t.co/IkZB4daljF">pic.twitter.com/IkZB4daljF</a>

    Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

    Fountains of youth want to dip themselves in Al Horford.

    David Gardner @byDavidGardner

    Last year Al Horford was just wasting away on the Thunder bench, and this year he's going toe to toe with Giannis in the playoffs

    NBA @NBA

    Al Horford leads the <a href="https://twitter.com/celtics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@celtics</a> with 24 points!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel on TNT <a href="https://t.co/PBFyYC9GkH">pic.twitter.com/PBFyYC9GkH</a>

    Bill DiFilippo @billdifilippo

    would you rather have al horford or giannis and KD and embiid and jokic AND prime michael jordan AND prime magic johnson AND prime larry bird AND prime kareem

    NBA @NBA

    AL HORFORD IS ON 🔥<br><br>He knocks down the flip shot to set a playoff career-high with 29 PTS!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel on TNT <a href="https://t.co/xEq2fAvjtV">pic.twitter.com/xEq2fAvjtV</a>

    Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

    The Celtics should just guarantee the $26.5M partially guaranteed 2022/23 contract for Al Horford after this game.

    Horford didn't just stuff the stat sheet, he put the Celtics on his back in some of the game's biggest moments right when it appeared as if Giannis Antetokounmpo (34 points and 18 rebounds) was going to will the Bucks to a win with an incredible showing of his own.

    The University of Florida product scored 16 points in the fourth quarter alone while mixing in a combination of three-pointers, moves in the lane and even a blow-by dunk over Antetokounmpo.

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Jayson Tatum channeling the spirit of Al Horford

    Throw in Tatum bouncing back from an ugly 4-of-19 shooting performance in Game 3 with 30 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and a number of clutch plays while scoring 10 points in the last five minutes, and the Celtics have the momentum back on their side.

    They will look to keep it when the series returns to Boston for Wednesday's Game 5.

