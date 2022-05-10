Al Horford Lauded for 'Best Game' of Career in Celtics' Game 4 Win vs. Giannis, Bucks

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Al Horford game.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown may be the best players on the Boston Celtics, but it was the 35-year-old Horford who unleashed some playoff magic Monday. He defied Father Time on his way to 30 points and eight rebounds while leading the Celtics to a 116-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The series is tied at two games apiece after Horford turned in what may have been a career-best performance:

Horford didn't just stuff the stat sheet, he put the Celtics on his back in some of the game's biggest moments right when it appeared as if Giannis Antetokounmpo (34 points and 18 rebounds) was going to will the Bucks to a win with an incredible showing of his own.

The University of Florida product scored 16 points in the fourth quarter alone while mixing in a combination of three-pointers, moves in the lane and even a blow-by dunk over Antetokounmpo.

Throw in Tatum bouncing back from an ugly 4-of-19 shooting performance in Game 3 with 30 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and a number of clutch plays while scoring 10 points in the last five minutes, and the Celtics have the momentum back on their side.

They will look to keep it when the series returns to Boston for Wednesday's Game 5.