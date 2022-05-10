Alexa Bliss Squashes Sonya Deville in Return to WWE Raw

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp

During this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, fan-favorite superstar Alexa Bliss made her long-awaited return from a lengthy absence.

The five-time women's champion was announced as a surprise opponent for Sonya Deville. Bliss was victorious in her first match back.

Bliss' last appearance in WWE prior to Monday was at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February. She competed in a No. 1 Contender's match for the Raw women's championship that was won by Bianca Belair, who went on to defeat Becky Lynch to win the title at WrestleMania 38.

According to Cagematch, that was Bliss' only match since last September. She was defeated by Charlotte Flair in a championship match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

During her time away from the ring, Bliss got married to her longtime partner, Ryan Cabrera. The two of them had a "non-traditional rockstar-themed" wedding in April.

Bliss has numerous accomplishments in her young career after debuting on the main roster in 2016. The 30-year-old has held the Raw women's championship three times and the SmackDown women's title twice. She is also a two-time women's tag team champion alongside Nikki Cross, making her the second women's triple crown champion in WWE history.

Bliss also won the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match and she is a Money in the Bank ladder match winner as well.

It appears that Bliss is set for a strong push in her return to the company.