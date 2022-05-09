2 Mavericks Fans Tried to Hug Chris Paul's Family; Banned from Arena Until 2023

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks released a statement after fans allegedly harassed Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul's family during Sunday's game at American Airlines Center.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium shared the statement which explained the two "unruly" fans are banned from the arena until 2023 because they "attempted to give unwanted hugs and have conversations with members of the Paul family."

The incident first made national headlines when Paul tweeted after the game: "Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families… .f--k that!!"

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported several of the point guard's family members were "harassed and physically contacted," which left them feeling "very unsafe."

According to McMenamin's report, a fan physically contacted Paul's mother, Robin, and someone pushed his wife, Jada. Someone also reportedly followed Jada up the aisle when she left her seat that was located behind the Suns' bench.

The Mavericks released a statement following Paul's tweet that said: "The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today's game."

It's not the first incident in this series to turn heads, as Dallas star Luka Doncic was held back from a spectator in Phoenix:

Paul's family were subject to the unwanted contact during Game 4, which the Mavericks won 111-101 to even the series at two apiece. The future Hall of Famer played just 23 minutes before he fouled out with five points, seven assists and five rebounds.

He also struggled in the Mavericks' Game 3 win with seven turnovers.

The home team has won every game in this series to this point, and it returns to Phoenix's Footprint Center for a critical Game 5 on Tuesday.