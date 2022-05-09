Quin Snyder Declines to Discuss Jazz Contract Status amid Lakers Head Coach Rumors

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder declined to discuss his contract status with reporters Monday amid rumors that the Los Angeles Lakers could be interested in bringing him aboard.

"My family loves it here," Snyder said, per Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune.

"… The experience continues to be a great one. … Beyond that, I continue to maintain that I'm not going to discuss my contractual situation publicly."

Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein reported Saturday on his Substack that the Lakers, who need a new head coach after parting ways with Frank Vogel, are waiting to see if Snyder or Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers becomes available.

"Former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham, Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin and Jackson are the four known candidates to have interviewed with the Lakers to date. Sources maintain that the Lakers’ search is moving deliberately at least in part because L.A. wants to see if Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers or Utah’s Quin Snyder makes it to the open market this offseason."

Per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, Snyder has one year left on his contract. He also has an option for 2023-24, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

The Jazz appear to be at a crossroads following a disappointing season. They started the year 26-10 but finished 23-23 and fell to fifth in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record. Utah lost in six games to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The year before, Utah finished first in the Western Conference but were eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round.

It's fair to wonder whether the Jazz have gone as far as they've can with their current core.

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are great players in their own right, and they are flanked by talented guards and wings (Mike Conley Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson), but the Jazz can't seem to advance past the conference semifinals with this current group.

However, it doesn't appear that Jazz brass is looking to make a coaching change. Per Amick:

"....the 55-year-old remains highly regarded by everyone from second-year owner Ryan Smith to first-year basketball CEO Danny Ainge to general manager Justin Zanik. The Jazz’s series-ending loss to Dallas in Game 6 of their first-round matchup on Thursday doesn’t change that, and sources say ownership and management do not see Snyder as part of the problem."

If anything, a potential move away from the Jazz sidelines would originate from Snyder himself, per Amick.

"Sources say Snyder has been unsure of what his coaching future might hold all season, and his plan has been to see how things ended and then reassess his own view of it all from there," Amick wrote.

"In terms of what might come next, it appears nearly every scenario is on the table."

Snyder has done very well in eight seasons in Utah, making the playoffs in each of his last six campaigns. He also took over a team that went 25-57 in 2013-14 before undergoing a 13-win improvement.

Therefore, it's understandable why the Lakers could be interested. The question now seems to be what Snyder wants to do, and there isn't much clarity on that front. For now, he remains the Jazz coach with one year left on his deal.