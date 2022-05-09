Roman Reigns: The Rock, WWE Legends Could Team with Orton, Bloodline Would Still Win

AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

Roman Reigns is once again putting The Rock's name into the atmosphere.

The Tribal Chief mentioned his cousin and other legends when cutting an in-gym promo following the Bloodline's six-man tag victory over RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash.

"When it comes to the Bloodline, when it counts, you can count on us. I don't care who's in there. You can put Randy Orton with anybody. You can put Drew McIntyre with anybody. Put John Cena in there. Throw the Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, The Rock—anybody—and the Bloodline is gonna smash them every time."

While Reigns has mentioned The Rock in several shoot interviews with publications over the years, this is one of the few times when the undisputed WWE Universal champion has mentioned The Great One by name while in character.

There has been near-constant speculation about The Rock showing up for a match against Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for years. Neither Reigns nor The Rock have cast aside the possibility when asked.

With SummerSlam approaching in two months, it's possible Reigns is starting to plant the seed for a Rock return.

Or it's equally possible he was just throwing out a list of legends in a non-scripted promo. You be the judge.

