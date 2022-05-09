Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart Among WNBA Players Featured in 2022 SI Swimsuit Edition

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

WNBA stars Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, DiDi Richards and Te'a Cooper are among the models for Sports Illustrated's newest Swimsuit Issue.

"The WNBA has always been at the forefront of social issues," Stewart told Dorothy J. Gentry for SI. "And we continue to be leaders in this space because we always have fought for more—and we don’t plan on stopping anytime soon."

