Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart Among WNBA Players Featured in 2022 SI Swimsuit Edition

Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart Among WNBA Players Featured in 2022 SI Swimsuit EditionMay 9, 2022
WNBA stars Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, DiDi Richards and Te'a Cooper are among the models for Sports Illustrated's newest Swimsuit Issue.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit @SI_Swimsuit
The W is in the house! 🏀 The women of WNBA traded in their uniforms for swimsuits & made all our swishes come true. Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Te'a Cooper & Didi Richards will be featured in our 2022 issue-hitting newsstands on May 19th. <a href="https://t.co/4cf2Jgqg9w">https://t.co/4cf2Jgqg9w</a> <a href="https://t.co/09cutvJl5V">pic.twitter.com/09cutvJl5V</a>
"The WNBA has always been at the forefront of social issues," Stewart told Dorothy J. Gentry for SI. "And we continue to be leaders in this space because we always have fought for more—and we don’t plan on stopping anytime soon."
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.