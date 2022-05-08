Warriors' Jordan Poole Won't Be Suspended for Play That Led to Ja Morant Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

While Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters Saturday that the team will likely be without star Ja Morant for Monday's Game 4 of their second-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, the league reportedly will not discipline Jordan Poole for the play that led to the knee injury.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported the league is not taking action even though Poole grabbed Morant's knee on the play in question.

Memphis didn't exactly hold back its feelings on the play.

Jenkins told reporters general manager Zach Kleiman reached out to the NBA to discuss the team's concerns about the play. The coach also previously said Poole "grabbed his knee and yanked it," which left him "curious to see what happens with that."

Morant also tweeted "broke the code" with a video of the play before deleting it.

It was a not-so-subtle reference to comments from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr in which he said Dillon Brooks "broke the code" with a hard foul in transition on Gary Payton II during Game 2. Payton suffered a fractured elbow, and Brooks was ejected from that contest and suspended for Game 3.

Draymond Green was also ejected when he was issued a flagrant-2 foul during the first half of Game 1 and then temporarily exited Game 2 when he was bleeding after taking an elbow from Xavier Tillman to the face.

Green also criticized Grizzlies fans for booing him as he left the floor with the injury and responded by flipping them off.

As for the latest play, Poole told reporters it was a basketball play and he was not attempting to hurt Morant.

"I'm not even that kind of player," he said. "I respect everybody. I hope he gets better."

There is no shortage of storylines as the series continues, although the Grizzlies will be significantly short-handed for Game 4 if Morant is unable to take the court.