    Steve Kerr on Ja Morant's Injury on Play with Jordan Poole: 'Nothing to Comment On'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 9, 2022

    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had little to say regarding the play in which Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant appeared to get injured in Saturday's 142-112 win.

    "I watched the play," Kerr told reporters. "There's nothing to comment on."

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Steve Kerr with basically a long no comment on the Jordan Poole, Ja Morant play <a href="https://t.co/MM0kXLUyuI">pic.twitter.com/MM0kXLUyuI</a>

    Morant limped off the court in the fourth quarter after Warriors guard Jordan Poole briefly grabbed his right knee.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Ja was frustrated after an apparent injury on this play. <br><br>Hope he's okay 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/aXt1GNFkSQ">pic.twitter.com/aXt1GNFkSQ</a>

    Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins seemed to make some clear implications when he said Poole "yanked" on Morant's knee and that he was "curious to see what happens with that."

    Poole denied he was intentionally targeting the All-Star guard's lower body.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    “I was going for the ball. … I’m not even that type of player, I respect everybody. Hopefully he gets better, and we can see him out there next game.”<br><br>Jordan Poole on his incident with Ja Morant <a href="https://t.co/9rbDxEbzag">pic.twitter.com/9rbDxEbzag</a>

    In a since-deleted tweet, Morant referenced a comment Kerr made earlier in the series:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Ja after having to leave Game 3 with an apparent knee injury. <a href="https://t.co/qG4QHBja2r">pic.twitter.com/qG4QHBja2r</a>

    Dillon Brooks received a one-game suspension for a hard foul on Gary Payton II in Game 2 that left the Warriors role player with a fractured elbow. Kerr called that play "dirty" and said Brooks violated the unspoken code between players on the court.

    Entering Game 3, tensions between the Grizzlies and Warriors had already reached a low boil. Even if it's ultimately a minor issue, the injury to Morant is bound to raise the temperature in the series.

    The action will resume Monday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

