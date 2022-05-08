Steve Kerr on Ja Morant's Injury on Play with Jordan Poole: 'Nothing to Comment On'

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had little to say regarding the play in which Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant appeared to get injured in Saturday's 142-112 win.

"I watched the play," Kerr told reporters. "There's nothing to comment on."

Morant limped off the court in the fourth quarter after Warriors guard Jordan Poole briefly grabbed his right knee.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins seemed to make some clear implications when he said Poole "yanked" on Morant's knee and that he was "curious to see what happens with that."

Poole denied he was intentionally targeting the All-Star guard's lower body.

In a since-deleted tweet, Morant referenced a comment Kerr made earlier in the series:

Dillon Brooks received a one-game suspension for a hard foul on Gary Payton II in Game 2 that left the Warriors role player with a fractured elbow. Kerr called that play "dirty" and said Brooks violated the unspoken code between players on the court.

Entering Game 3, tensions between the Grizzlies and Warriors had already reached a low boil. Even if it's ultimately a minor issue, the injury to Morant is bound to raise the temperature in the series.

The action will resume Monday at Chase Center in San Francisco.