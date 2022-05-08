Knicks Rumors: Grizzlies' Tyus Jones Intrigues NYK If Jalen Brunson Returns to Mavs

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks' search for a point guard may land on Tyus Jones.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported the Knicks could target Jones in free agency this summer if their planned pursuit of Jalen Brunson fails.

