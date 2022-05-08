X

    Knicks Rumors: Grizzlies' Tyus Jones Intrigues NYK If Jalen Brunson Returns to Mavs

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 8, 2022

    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    The New York Knicks' search for a point guard may land on Tyus Jones.

    Marc Berman of the New York Post reported the Knicks could target Jones in free agency this summer if their planned pursuit of Jalen Brunson fails.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

