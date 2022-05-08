NBA Rumors: Kings Haven't Offered HC Contract to Mark Jackson or Mike Brown

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Neither Mark Jackson nor Mike Brown have been offered the Sacramento Kings' head coaching job despite owner Vivek Ranadive being present at Saturday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the two candidates were unaware Ranadive was planning to be at the game. Jackson was calling the game for ESPN, and Brown is a Warriors assistant coach.

Steve Clifford, Jackson and Brown are currently considered the three finalists for the vacancy. Jackson has also interviewed for the Los Angeles Lakers' coaching job.

Ranadive was a minority owner of the Warriors before buying the Kings, so seeing him at Chase Center wouldn't have been particularly strange if it weren't for the presence of the two candidates.

Jackson spent three years with the Warriors from 2011 to 2014, going 121-109. While he's been interviewed for several coaching jobs in the eight years since, Jackson has remained in the ESPN broadcast booth with Jeff Van Gundy and Mike Breen.

Brown has coached parts of eight seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. His teams have made the playoffs in six of his seven full seasons as a coach, but he also had the benefit of coaching LeBron James and Kobe Bryant during that timeframe. Brown's lone year without those superstars in place saw the Cavaliers go 33-49 and hiim get fired after one season.

The 52-year-old has been an assistant on Steve Kerr's bench since 2016.

The Kings are looking for their fifth full-time coach since Ranadive took over the franchise nine years ago. Dave Joerger is the only one of those coaches to last more than two-and-a-half seasons.

The Kings have not made the playoffs since the 2005-06 season, setting an NBA record for futility.