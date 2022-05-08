Warriors Rumors: Mike Brown to Remain with GSW Through Playoffs If Hired as Kings HC

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown is reportedly planning to stay with the team for the duration of its playoff run, even if he's hired by the Sacramento Kings as their new head coach.

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reported the update Saturday after the Warriors took a 2-1 series lead over the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round of the postseason.

