    Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry Weigh in on Jordan Poole, Ja Morant Video

    Erin WalshMay 8, 2022

    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant appeared to suffer a leg injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 142-112 Game 3 loss to the Golden State Warriors. He did not return, and his status moving forward is unclear. 

    After the game, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters that Morant suffered the injury when Warriors guard Jordan Poole "yanked" at his knee. Meanwhile, Poole said after the game that "it was a basketball play," and he "was going for the ball." 

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    “I was going for the ball. … I’m not even that type of player, I respect everybody. Hopefully he gets better, and we can see him out there next game.”<br><br>Jordan Poole on his incident with Ja Morant <a href="https://t.co/9rbDxEbzag">pic.twitter.com/9rbDxEbzag</a>

    Warriors stars Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry also weighed in on the play.

    Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

    Steph Curry not having it with the discussion involving Ja Morant’s play with Jordan Poole <a href="https://t.co/OK31thj6PN">pic.twitter.com/OK31thj6PN</a>

    Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

    Klay Thompson defends Jordan Poole in a Klay sort of way: “I don’t think he’s strong enough to affect somebody’s knee. But we’re not out there trying to hurt people or club people in the back of the head on a fast break. We play the game the right way."

    Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

    Warriors forward Draymond Green on the Grizzlies’ Jordan Poole accusation: “I’m not going to try to go tit for tat. We have a basketball game to win Monday.”

    Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

    Draymond Green said he believed that Jordan Poole and Ja Morant bumped knees before Ja’s injury <a href="https://t.co/8B3e763P6Q">pic.twitter.com/8B3e763P6Q</a>

    Morant finished with 34 points, three rebounds and seven assists before exiting the game. 

    The 22-year-old has been one of Memphis' best players all season, so there's obviously some cause for concern. That said, it's hard to imagine Poole was deliberately trying to hurt him. 

    It's unclear if Morant will play in Game 4 on Monday. If he's sidelined, the Grizzlies will face an uphill battle to get the series back to even following Saturday's loss. 

