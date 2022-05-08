Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry Weigh in on Jordan Poole, Ja Morant Video

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant appeared to suffer a leg injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 142-112 Game 3 loss to the Golden State Warriors. He did not return, and his status moving forward is unclear.

After the game, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters that Morant suffered the injury when Warriors guard Jordan Poole "yanked" at his knee. Meanwhile, Poole said after the game that "it was a basketball play," and he "was going for the ball."

Warriors stars Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry also weighed in on the play.

Morant finished with 34 points, three rebounds and seven assists before exiting the game.

The 22-year-old has been one of Memphis' best players all season, so there's obviously some cause for concern. That said, it's hard to imagine Poole was deliberately trying to hurt him.

It's unclear if Morant will play in Game 4 on Monday. If he's sidelined, the Grizzlies will face an uphill battle to get the series back to even following Saturday's loss.