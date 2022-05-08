X

    Warriors' Jordan Poole the Real 'MIP' over Ja Morant, 'Future' of NBA in Game 3 Rout

    Adam WellsMay 8, 2022

    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Jordan Poole's breakout postseason continued in spectacular fashion on Saturday night, as the third-year guard dropped 27 points in the Golden State Warriors' 142-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals. 

    The entire Warriors team couldn't miss in their first home game of the series. They shot an astounding 62.7 percent from the field, including 17-of-32 from three-point range. 

    Poole was the driving force for the offense. He was 11-of-17 from the field with a plus-33 rating in 31 minutes off the bench. 

    NBA @NBA

    Poole drives.<br>Poole draws.<br>Poole drops it off.<br>Poole relocates.<br>Poole splashes.<a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a> now on a 25-7 run on ABC! <a href="https://t.co/r0nyAmLwlj">pic.twitter.com/r0nyAmLwlj</a>

    The not-so-secret to Golden State's success in the series thus far has been Poole. He dropped 31 points on 12-of-20 shooting in the team's Game 1 win, but struggled with 20 points and went 1-of-6 from behind the arc in Game 2. 

    Getting Poole back on track in Game 3 proved how important he is to the Warriors. 

    Tyler Walbert @TylerWalbert4

    Jordan Poole is showing Ja why he is the MIP🟡🔵<br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Warriors?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Warriors</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DubNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DubNation</a>

    ImFoxJenkins @thekidinplay

    Gone be so crazy when the warriors win the chip and Jordan Poole is finals MVP

    Jon Knight @jonknight__

    Jordan Poole is definitely the future of the NBA man. He’ll lead a team for sure <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MEMvsGSW?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MEMvsGSW</a>

    Poole's career trajectory is a testament to his growth and development since being selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He has given the Warriors another high-level scorer to play with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. 

    Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

    The development of Jordan Poole is a franchise changer for Golden St.<br><br>The championship window stays open for the foreseeable future because of the former first rounder.

    Bossalinie @Carlos_Marcello

    I’m jealous Jordan Poole isn’t on my favorite basketball team

    mathketball @Mathketball1

    Jordan Poole's on a trajectory towards becoming one of the best playmakers in the league

    Kobe4Ever @kobeBean224

    Steph realizing he can just chill until the Finals cause Jordan Poole will just be him <a href="https://t.co/ytf65hL4YN">pic.twitter.com/ytf65hL4YN</a>

    Even though it's been easy to pinpoint the playoffs as Poole elevating his game, his ascent began late in the regular season. The 22-year-old averaged 25.9 points on 38.6 percent three-point shooting and 5.7 assists over the final 15 games of the regular season. 

    In eight playoff games, including Saturday, Poole is averaging 22.9 points on 46.2 percent three-point shooting and 5.4 assists. 

    Malique Trent-Street @MaliqueTrent

    I’m taking Jordan Poole over Ja 🫣

    Bonta Hill @BontaHill

    Jordan Poole is so dynamic. In his first career postseason, he's scored at least 20 in 6 of the Warriors’ 8 playoff games.

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    Jordan Poole can’t be guarded!!! That young man is SPECIAL. Carry the hell on…

    This was the first game of the series in which the Warriors played to their full potential. They may not make 62 percent of their shot attempts again, but Saturday was a reminder to the rest of the NBA that they are still capable of doing it. 

    Poole and the Warriors will look to take a 3-1 series lead over the Grizzlies in Game 4 on Monday at 10 p.m. ET. 

