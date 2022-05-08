Drake Places $427K Bet on Justin Gaethje to Beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 274

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Drake is supremely confident in Justin Gaethje's chances at UFC 274 on Saturday.

The recording artist shared a photo on Instagram of a bet he placed on Gaethje to beat Charles Oliveira. He wagered around $427,000 and stands collect more than $1 million total if the bet pays out.

Drake's last foray into major UFC betting didn't quite work out. He placed $275,000 on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 and watched Masvidal lose a unanimous decision to Colby Covington.

Gaethje has won five of his last six fights, his lone blemish a technical submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254.

Oliveira, meanwhile, is on a 10-fight winning streak and hasn't suffered a defeat since December 2017. The Brazilian will have to vacate the lightweight title, though, when the bell rings at UFC 274 after failing to make weight.