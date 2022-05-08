X

    Drake Places $427K Bet on Justin Gaethje to Beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 274

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 8, 2022

    Cole Burston/Getty Images

    Drake is supremely confident in Justin Gaethje's chances at UFC 274 on Saturday.

    The recording artist shared a photo on Instagram of a bet he placed on Gaethje to beat Charles Oliveira. He wagered around $427,000 and stands collect more than $1 million total if the bet pays out.

    UFC @ufc

    💰 <a href="https://twitter.com/Drake?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Drake</a> has a HUGE bet on <a href="https://twitter.com/Justin_Gaethje?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Justin_Gaethje</a> in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFC274?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFC274</a> main event 👀 <a href="https://t.co/V4Gi3vrc0m">pic.twitter.com/V4Gi3vrc0m</a>

    Drake's last foray into major UFC betting didn't quite work out. He placed $275,000 on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 and watched Masvidal lose a unanimous decision to Colby Covington.

    Gaethje has won five of his last six fights, his lone blemish a technical submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254. 

    Oliveira, meanwhile, is on a 10-fight winning streak and hasn't suffered a defeat since December 2017. The Brazilian will have to vacate the lightweight title, though, when the bell rings at UFC 274 after failing to make weight.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.