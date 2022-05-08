Drake Places $427K Bet on Justin Gaethje to Beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 274

Drake Places $427K Bet on Justin Gaethje to Beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 274May 8, 2022
Drake is supremely confident in Justin Gaethje's chances at UFC 274 on Saturday.
The recording artist shared a photo on Instagram of a bet he placed on Gaethje to beat Charles Oliveira. He wagered around $427,000 and stands collect more than $1 million total if the bet pays out.
Drake's last foray into major UFC betting didn't quite work out. He placed $275,000 on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 and watched Masvidal lose a unanimous decision to Colby Covington.
Gaethje has won five of his last six fights, his lone blemish a technical submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254.
Oliveira, meanwhile, is on a 10-fight winning streak and hasn't suffered a defeat since December 2017. The Brazilian will have to vacate the lightweight title, though, when the bell rings at UFC 274 after failing to make weight.