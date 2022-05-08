X

    Fans Criticize Igor Shesterkin After Rangers' Game 3 Loss to Penguins

    Erin WalshMay 8, 2022

    The New York Rangers fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-4 in Game 3 of their first-round playoff matchup at PPG Paints Arena, and Blueshirts fans weren't too happy with goaltender Igor Shesterkin.

    Shesterkin, a potential Vezina Trophy nominee, allowed four goals on 15 shots in the first period of Saturday's game as the Rangers entered the second frame down 4-1 to the Penguins.

    Alexandar Georgiev replaced Shesterkin for the remainder of the game, and the Rangers went on to score three goals in the second period to tie the game 4-4. With things all tied up entering the third period, Georgiev gave up a goal to Penguins forward Danton Heinen with about nine minutes remaining in the game.

    Pittsburgh added two empty-netters to seal the victory.

    After the loss, fans criticized the netminder for his performance.

    Competitive Hedge Podcast @CompHedgePod

    I really sat here and praised Igor Shesterkin for months just to see this

    Seth Rorabaugh @SethRorabaugh

    Igor Shesterkin has been pulled - potentially for humanitarian concerns - in favor of Alexandar Georgiev.

    emily @27anderslee

    evan rodrigues owns igor shesterkin

    Mark Williams @Spin_Doctor16

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/igorshesterkin?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#igorshesterkin</a> of the <a href="https://twitter.com/NYRangers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NYRangers</a> showing why he is NOT the Hart Trophy winner. Sure, playoffs “don’t count” but he just let in 5 in game 3 and is getting beat by the Penguins 4th string goalie!

    Vinny Dacierno @vinny_dacierno

    Penguins owe Igor “Fraud” Shesterkin a huge thank u for this win

    Jed @Jedidiah412

    Louis Domingue is better than Igor Shesterkin

    Joe Gaudio @Jmgjr0810

    If Igor Shesterkin is the best goalie in the league, I don’t want to see who the worst is. Another wasted year as a Rangers fan. 28 and counting

    evil gritty @DrEvilGritty

    Igor Shesterkin? more like Igor LetsGoalsIn am I right??

    With the victory, the Penguins took a 2-1 series lead over the Rangers. It was an impressive win for Pittsburgh, which is playing without its top two goaltenders, Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith, due to injuries.

    Game 4 between the Rangers and Penguins is set for Monday at PPG Paints Arena.

