Fans Criticize Igor Shesterkin After Rangers' Game 3 Loss to Penguins

Fans Criticize Igor Shesterkin After Rangers' Game 3 Loss to PenguinsMay 8, 2022
The New York Rangers fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-4 in Game 3 of their first-round playoff matchup at PPG Paints Arena, and Blueshirts fans weren't too happy with goaltender Igor Shesterkin.
Shesterkin, a potential Vezina Trophy nominee, allowed four goals on 15 shots in the first period of Saturday's game as the Rangers entered the second frame down 4-1 to the Penguins.
Alexandar Georgiev replaced Shesterkin for the remainder of the game, and the Rangers went on to score three goals in the second period to tie the game 4-4. With things all tied up entering the third period, Georgiev gave up a goal to Penguins forward Danton Heinen with about nine minutes remaining in the game.
Pittsburgh added two empty-netters to seal the victory.
After the loss, fans criticized the netminder for his performance.
Mark Williams @Spin_Doctor16
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/igorshesterkin?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#igorshesterkin</a> of the <a href="https://twitter.com/NYRangers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NYRangers</a> showing why he is NOT the Hart Trophy winner. Sure, playoffs “don’t count” but he just let in 5 in game 3 and is getting beat by the Penguins 4th string goalie!
With the victory, the Penguins took a 2-1 series lead over the Rangers. It was an impressive win for Pittsburgh, which is playing without its top two goaltenders, Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith, due to injuries.
Game 4 between the Rangers and Penguins is set for Monday at PPG Paints Arena.