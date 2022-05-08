Fans Criticize Igor Shesterkin After Rangers' Game 3 Loss to Penguins

Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Rangers fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-4 in Game 3 of their first-round playoff matchup at PPG Paints Arena, and Blueshirts fans weren't too happy with goaltender Igor Shesterkin.

Shesterkin, a potential Vezina Trophy nominee, allowed four goals on 15 shots in the first period of Saturday's game as the Rangers entered the second frame down 4-1 to the Penguins.

Alexandar Georgiev replaced Shesterkin for the remainder of the game, and the Rangers went on to score three goals in the second period to tie the game 4-4. With things all tied up entering the third period, Georgiev gave up a goal to Penguins forward Danton Heinen with about nine minutes remaining in the game.

Pittsburgh added two empty-netters to seal the victory.

After the loss, fans criticized the netminder for his performance.

With the victory, the Penguins took a 2-1 series lead over the Rangers. It was an impressive win for Pittsburgh, which is playing without its top two goaltenders, Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith, due to injuries.

Game 4 between the Rangers and Penguins is set for Monday at PPG Paints Arena.