Where Todd Boehly and Chelsea's Ownership Group Rank Among Wealthiest Football Owners

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Chelsea announced Saturday an agreement has been reached for the sale of the club to a group that includes Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.

Forbes noted Boehly, Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wyss have a combined wealth of $13.4 billion, which would rank sixth on a list of wealthiest owners of worldwide soccer clubs compiled by The Independent:

Soon-to-be former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, a Russian oligarch, announced in March he would sell the club amid sanctions from the UK government following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine. The 55-year-old has connections to Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

"I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine," Abramovich said. "This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery."

Sky News reported the final sale price was £4.25 billion ($5.24 billion) and Chelsea confirmed £2.5 billion ($3.08 billion) will go toward the charitable causes. The new owners are also set to invest an additional £1.75 billion ($2.16 billion) "for the benefit of the club."

Meanwhile, bringing in one of the wealthiest ownership groups in the world should ensure the Blues remain active in the hunt for top talent on the transfer market.

Boehly was on hand Saturday to watch Chelsea's first match since the sale announcement, a clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge:

The American businessman has a $4.5 billion net worth, according to Forbes. Walter is a U.S.-based businessman with an ownership stake in the Dodgers, while Wyss is a Swiss billionaire who made his fortune in the medical industry.

They beat out several interested parties to win the bid.

The first real test for the new regime will come this summer when Chelsea attempts to find the missing pieces that could push it closer to Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League title chase next season.