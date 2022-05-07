Joel Embiid Posts 'We Back Up' Meme After Return from Injury for 76ers' Game 3 Win

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers aren't going down without a fight.

The Sixers defeated the Heat 99-79 in Game 3 of their second-round matchup on Friday at Wells Fargo Center to cut Miami's series lead 2-1. It was Embiid's first game since suffering a mild concussion and an orbital fracture in the team's first-round series against the Toronto Raptors, and he had a pretty awesome way of celebrating after the win.

Embiid posted the viral "we back up" meme from The Wire shortly after the game, letting everyone know that he and the Sixers are going to do whatever it takes to win the series now that he's back in the lineup.

Embiid had a solid performance in Game 3 despite wearing a face mask to protect him from further injury. The MVP candidate finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block to help lead the 76ers to victory.

James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Danny Green also saw elevated performances in Embiid's return.

The Sixers will look to even the series in Game 4 on Sunday.