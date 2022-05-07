Joel Embiid Says He 'Definitely Wasn't Good Enough' in 76ers' Game 3 Win over Heat

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers clearly benefitted from the return of center Joel Embiid in Friday's 99-79 win over the Miami Heat to cut their Eastern Conference Semifinals deficit to 2-1.

However, Embiid wasn't happy with his performance in his first game back from a concussion and fractured orbital.

"I definitely wasn’t good enough," Embiid said after the game.

Embiid finished with 18 points on 5-of-12 shooting with 11 rebounds in 36 minutes. He also hit eight of his 10 free throws. Despite being satisfied with the victory, he feels that he could have been better as he continues to work his way back into form.

"I still believe that we didn't play our best basketball," Embiid said. "Obviously. I wasn't good tonight; I can be much better, so hopefully every single day I can get better."

When asked specifically what he thinks he could have done better on Friday, Embiid said, "If you look at what I was able to do during the regular season and in the first round as far as getting myself going and getting my teammates going, that was not even close to what I can be."

An MVP finalist, Embiid won the scoring title this season after averaging 30.6 points while adding 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He clearly holds himself to a high standard and wants to dominate every night.

While Embiid was steady on Friday, the Sixers were led by Tyrese Maxey and Danny Green, who each scored a team-high 21 points. James Harden added 17.

The Sixers will try to tie the series when they host Game 4 on Sunday.