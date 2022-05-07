NHL Attendant Stretchered off During Bruins-Hurricanes After Being Hit by Glass Pane

Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

A penalty box attendant working Friday's Boston Bruins-Carolina Hurricanes Game 3 at TD Garden had to be stretchered off the ice after a glass pane fell on him during the game.

The incident occurred after Bruins forward David Pastrnak scored a goal to put Boston up 3-1 in the second period, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Fans began banging on the glass around the penalty box until it toppled over onto the attendant.

The attendant instantly fell to the ground "and was said to have been knocked out cold," according to ESPN's Kristen Shilton.

A trainer from both the Bruins and Hurricanes rushed across the ice to provide care for the attendant. Before he was stretchered off the ice, the attendant regained consciousness and was moving around.

Players from the Bruins skated over to the attendant while he was being stretchered off the ice, and players from the Hurricanes gave stick taps before the game resumed.

Both the Bruins and Hurricanes tweeted their well wishes to the attendant shortly after the game got back underway.

The attendant was sent to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for further observation. Pastrnak told reporters after the game that he heard the attendant was "doing alright."

Fans got particularly rowdy after the Bruins took a 3-1 advantage because it was their first somewhat significant lead against the Hurricanes all year, including the regular season and playoffs.

In addition, the Bruins had lost two straight to the Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Carolina to go down 0-2 in the best-of-seven series. With Game 3 being a pivotal matchup for Boston, the crowd was expected to be lively.

TD Garden will be expecting another energetic crowd when the Bruins and Hurricanes meet for Game 4 on Sunday. Boston still trails the series 2-1.