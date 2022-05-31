76ers' Joel Embiid Has Surgery on Thumb, Finger Injuries; Likely to Be Ready for Camp

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid had surgery on both of his hands Monday.

The Sixers announced Tuesday that Embiid had surgery to repair the torn ligament in his right thumb and a separate procedure on his left index finger.

He is expected to be available when training camp begins.

The injury to Embiid's right thumb occurred in Game 3 of Philadelphia's first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors. It's unclear when he injured his left finger, though he was seen wearing medical tape on his hand during the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat.

Embiid was Philadelphia's best player all season and finished second in MVP voting. He averaged 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 68 regular-season games.

The Heat eliminated the 76ers from the playoffs in six games. Embiid missed the first two games of the series because of a mild concussion and broken orbital bone he suffered in the fourth quarter of Game 5 against the Raptors.

This is the fifth consecutive year the Sixers have lost in the first or second round of the playoffs. They haven't advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals since the 2000-01 season when they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

Since Embiid is expected to be available for training camp, his surgeries shouldn't impact Philadelphia's offseason plans.