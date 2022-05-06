Jarvis Landry Rumors: Browns Haven't Contacted WR Recently; Ravens Showing Interest

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It appears free-agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry likely won't return to the Cleveland Browns for the 2022 season. However, it's possible he will stay in the AFC North.

Landry has not heard from the Browns since they selected two wide receivers in the NFL draft last week, according to the Orange and Brown Report's Brad Stainbrook, who also noted the Baltimore Ravens have expressed interest in signing Landy.

The Browns selected Purdue's David Bell in the third round of the draft. The 21-year-old was the Boilermakers' most productive receiver for three straight seasons. In 2021, he caught 93 passes for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games.

Cleveland also selected Oklahoma's Michael Woods II in the sixth round. He caught 35 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns last season. He spent the first three seasons of his college career at Arkansas.

It was not surprising the Browns opted to draft two wide receivers. They lost Odell Beckham Jr. in addition to Landry, and new quarterback Deshaun Watson needs some targets.

That said, the Browns acquired Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys in March, and he's expected to headline a group that includes Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and Jakeem Grant.

During the draft, Baltimore traded its top receiver, Marquise Brown, to the Arizona Cardinals, and now the team is thin at the position.

Star quarterback Lamar Jackson seemed unhappy with the move, tweeting "Wtf," shortly after news of the deal broke. Jackson and Brown had forged a nice connection during their time together, and now the signal-caller doesn't have many options.

Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II are expected to be the Ravens' top receivers. Tylan Wallace, Binjimen Victor and Jaylon Moore are behind them on the depth chart.

Bateman, Duvernay and Proche combined for just 1,012 yards and three touchdowns last season. Bateman was the only one to top 500 yards, and Brown led the way among receivers with 1,008 receiving yards. That's not going to cut it, thought tight end Mark Andrews recorded 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns on 107 catches.

In addition to Landry, Beckham, Julio Jones, T.Y. Hilton and Cole Beasley could be options for the Ravens should they fail to land the former Brown.