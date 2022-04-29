Lamar Jackson Tweets 'Wtf' After Ravens Trade Hollywood Brown to Cardinals

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

It appears Lamar Jackson is not happy with the Baltimore Ravens' decision to trade Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Arizona Cardinals during Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday.

The Ravens traded Brown and a third-round pick to the Cardinals for the 23rd overall pick. Baltimore then traded that pick to the Buffalo Bills for the 25th overall pick and a fourth-round selection. With the No. 25 pick, the Ravens selected Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.

It's important to note that the move comes at a time when Jackson and the Ravens have yet to work out a contract extension. The 25-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 season.

If Jackson isn't happy with Baltimore's first-round draft strategy, will he be willing to stick around for the long haul? It's worth wondering.

That said, it's not necessarily surprising that Jackson might be upset with Baltimore's decision to trade Brown. Doing so leaves the franchise with Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace, Jaylon Moore, James Proche II and Binjimen Victor in the receiver room. Of those players, Bateman was the only one to top 500 yards last season.

Aside from tight end Mark Andrews, Brown was Jackson's top target in 2021. The 24-year-old caught a career-high 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. For comparison, Bateman, Proche, Duvernay and Wallace combined for just 1,012 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jackson has also regressed as a passer over the last two seasons, and losing his top receiver certainly won't help the matter. The two-time Pro Bowler completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns against 13 interceptions in 12 games last season.

It marks a decline from his 2019 MVP campaign in which he threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns against six interceptions in 15 games.

That said, there are still plenty of other receivers available in the 2022 draft and in free agency. Julio Jones, Jarvis Landry, Will Fuller, T.Y. Hilton, Odell Beckham Jr. and Cole Beasley represent a few of the players still available for Baltimore to sign on the open market.