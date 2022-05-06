Warriors' Draymond Green Says He Doesn't Believe 'Everyone' in NBA Wants to Win

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not shy about giving his opinion, and the three-time champion expressed his disappointment in what he's seeing from some players around the NBA.

"I don’t believe that everyone in this league wants to win," Green told reporters on Friday.

Green is known for his fiery competitiveness, so it's not a surprise that he laments other players who don't share his desire to win. Since he was speaking broadly and not referring to any player or team specifically, it's unlikely that anyone will publicly take exception to his comments.

It should be expected that anyone who plays basketball at this level will be driven to win championships, but that's just not the reality for some teams around the NBA. Players on rebuilding teams understandably can lose motivation when there isn't an expectation to win.

While there have been multiple rising teams in the league that made surprising runs to the postseason this year, the actual title contenders have largely remained the same. The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, who played in the 2021 NBA Finals, are widely regarded as the two favorites to emerge from their respective conferences once again.

Green and the Warriors are seeking their first trip back to the NBA Finals since 2019. Golden State hosts the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Saturday with the series tied 1-1.