    Woj: 76ers' Joel Embiid Returning for Game 3 vs. Heat After Injury Recovery

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 7, 2022

    Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will return for Game 3 of the team's second-round series against the Miami Heat on Friday night, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

    Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and mild concussion in Game 6 of the Sixers' first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors. While he missed the start of the conference semifinals against the Miami Heat, he made a major step toward his return by clearing concussion protocol Friday morning. 

    Embiid will wear a mask to protect the fracture he suffered after taking an elbow from the Raptors' Pascal Siakam. 

    Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

    Masked Embiid <a href="https://t.co/3UfF1vxnFh">pic.twitter.com/3UfF1vxnFh</a>

    Philly trails Miami 2-0 in the second-round series as it's struggled to fill the massive two-way void left by the MVP candidate.

    The five-time All-Star averaged 26.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 51.1 percent from the field in the opening round against Toronto.

    DeAndre Jordan jumped in the lineup to replace Embiid the past two games, but the 76ers struggled mightily during his time on the floor. 

    StatMuse @statmuse

    The Sixers have been outscored by 54.2 points per 100 possessions when DeAndre Jordan is on the court. <br><br>95.0 offensive rating<br>149.2 defensive rating<br><br>He’s been the Heat’s best player. <a href="https://t.co/X8vQtFCRNX">pic.twitter.com/X8vQtFCRNX</a>

    Embiid's return will give Philadelphia a significant boost, and at least a glimmer of hope of mounting a comeback after dropping the first two games of the series in South Florida. 

