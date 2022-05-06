Woj: 76ers' Joel Embiid Returning for Game 3 vs. Heat After Injury Recovery

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will return for Game 3 of the team's second-round series against the Miami Heat on Friday night, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and mild concussion in Game 6 of the Sixers' first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors. While he missed the start of the conference semifinals against the Miami Heat, he made a major step toward his return by clearing concussion protocol Friday morning.

Embiid will wear a mask to protect the fracture he suffered after taking an elbow from the Raptors' Pascal Siakam.

Philly trails Miami 2-0 in the second-round series as it's struggled to fill the massive two-way void left by the MVP candidate.

The five-time All-Star averaged 26.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 51.1 percent from the field in the opening round against Toronto.

DeAndre Jordan jumped in the lineup to replace Embiid the past two games, but the 76ers struggled mightily during his time on the floor.

Embiid's return will give Philadelphia a significant boost, and at least a glimmer of hope of mounting a comeback after dropping the first two games of the series in South Florida.