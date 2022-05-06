Sidney Crosby's Supporting Cast Slammed by Fans in Penguins' Game 2 Loss to Rangers

Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Penguins had an underwhelming performance against the New York Rangers on Thursday, falling 5-2 in Game 2 of their first-round series at Madison Square Garden.

While some were quick to blame third-string goaltender Louis Domingue, who stopped 34 of 39 shots, for the loss, a number of fans and analysts noted that the real problem was that the Penguins were unable to get any depth scoring on Thursday, with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel the team's only goal scorers.

That said, the Penguins need players like Evgeni Malkin, Jeff Carter, Evan Rodrigues, Danton Heinen and Kasperi Kapanen to step up if they want to win this series.

During the regular season, the Penguins had 12 players reach double digits in scoring. Aside from the top line of Crosby, Guentzel and Bryan Rust, Malkin tallied the fourth-most goals (20) and Carter had the fifth-most goals (19).

Malkin and Carter, two seasoned veterans with plenty of playoff experience, particularly need to step up in this series. Both have been nearly invisible through two games, and it's not going to cut it against a Rangers side that has exceeded expectations this year.

That said, the Penguins will also need either Tristan Jarry or Casey DeSmith, who are nursing injuries, to return in goal. Both netminders have been better than Domingue this year, and Jarry could even go toe-to-toe with Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who could end up being a Vezina Trophy candidate.

The Penguins and Rangers will meet again Saturday for Game 3 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh with the series tied 1-1.