Pelicans' Jose Alvarado Vows to Win Defensive Player of the Year: 'Mark My Word'

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

All Jose Alvarado did during his first season in the NBA is go from undrafted free agent playing on a two-way deal to someone with a four-year contract hounding Chris Paul in the playoffs.

The New Orleans Pelicans guard isn't setting limits on what he can do as his career continues, as one of his goals is to win the Defensive Player of the Year award:

Anyone who watched the Pelicans push the top-seeded Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round would be hard-pressed to argue with him. He came off the bench in all six contests and consistently changed the energy with full-court pressure and persistent defense on Paul and Co.

Alvarado averaged 1.2 steals in just 19.5 minutes per game in that playoff series.

If he can continue his trajectory in a larger role as he becomes more accustomed to the NBA level, a Defensive Player of the Year could be in his sights.