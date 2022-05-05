Emory Jones Transfers to Arizona State After 4 Years at Florida

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones is reportedly transferring to Arizona State.

Jones, who has two years of eligibility remaining, will be immediately eligible in 2022, ESPN's Pete Thamel added.

Jones spent four seasons at the University of Florida but didn't become the team's starter until the 2021 campaign. He waited behind Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask before finally getting his shot after beating out Anthony Richardson for the QB1 role.

In 13 games last season, he completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,734 yards and 19 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 759 yards and four scores and had a receiving touchdown.

Jones was not expected to be Florida's starter in 2022 as Richardson recovered from a knee procedure to take part in offseason practices. Richardson appeared to be winning the QB battle, hence why Jones likely entered the transfer portal.

Jones announced his decision to enter the transfer portal in March, and he visited Arizona State last month.

The Sun Devils began to pursue quarterbacks this offseason after losing Jayden Daniels to LSU.

Jones was a four-star recruit out of Franklin, Georgia, and the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the 2018 class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. He sat behind the likes of now-Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

The 22-year-old ended up choosing Florida over offers from schools such as Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State and Auburn.

Jones will now get a fresh start with the Sun Devils, who finished 8-5 last season under fourth-year head coach Herm Edwards. The team also played in the Las Vegas Bowl but lost 20-13 to Wisconsin.