Warriors' Draymond Green Fined $25K for Flipping Off Grizzlies Fans During Game 2

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA fined Draymond Green $25,000 for flipping off Memphis Grizzlies fans as he went to the locker room in Game 2 of their Western Conference Semifinals series.

Green went to the locker room in the second quarter to receive medical assistance after taking an elbow to the face. He later returned to the game.

“If you’re gonna boo somebody who got elbowed in the eye and face running down blood, you should get flipped off," Green told reporters after the game. "So I’ll take the fine. I’ll do an appearance and make up the money. But it felt really good to flip them off. You’re gonna boo someone that gets elbowed in the eye and blood running down their face? I could’ve had a concussion or anything. If they’re gonna be that nasty, I can be nasty, too. I’m assuming the cheers were because they know I’ll get fined.

Great. I make $25 million a year. I’ll be just fine.”

Green is no stranger to being in contact with the league office. He was fined $25,000 for using profane language toward a game official in March and has racked up nearly a million dollars in fines during his career, largely for technical fouls and ejections.

The Warriors forward was ejected from Game 1 of the second-round series after hitting Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke in the head and pulling him down by his jersey. Fans jeered Green throughout Tuesday's Game 2 matchup, even after he returned to the floor following his injury.