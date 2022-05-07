Updated 2022 WWE WrestleMania Backlash Match Card Ahead of PPV

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/AP Images for WWE

The first pay-per-view since WrestleMania 38 is set for Sunday, and it will mark the continuation of several of WWE's top rivalries.

Arguably the biggest match on the WrestleMania Backlash card is a WrestleMania rematch between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, but this time Flair will put the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line in an I Quit match.

Other WrestleMania rematches include Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, Edge vs. AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley vs. Omos.

There will also be a star-studded six-man tag team match on the card, headlined by WWE universal champion Roman Reigns.

Here is everything you need to know about WrestleMania Backlash, including when and where to watch, and the full pay-per-view card.

Where: Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island

When: Sunday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET

Watch: Peacock

WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Match Card

SmackDown Women's Championship I Quit Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos) vs. Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Edge vs. AJ Styles (Damian Priest banned from ringside)

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Top WrestleMania Backlash Matches to Watch

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

While some may have considered the WrestleMania match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey to be underwhelming, there is reason to believe things will be different at WrestleMania Backlash.

For starters, Flair vs. Rousey was somewhat overshadowed on Night 1 of WrestleMania due to the Raw Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, the return of Cody Rhodes to WWE and the in-ring return of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Flair vs. Rousey wasn't necessarily a bad match at WrestleMania, but it simply didn't live up to those other bouts.

Additionally, the finish left something to be desired, as Charlotte tapped out when the referee was incapacitated and then took advantage when Rousey's back was turned.

At WrestleMania Backlash, it will be far more difficult for The Queen to pull one over on Rousey since it will be an I Quit match, which means the winner must force their opponents to say the words "I quit."

It is extremely rare for a babyface to lose an I Quit match, especially one with the submission acumen of Rousey, but the lack of unpredictability shouldn't take away from it being a great contest.

Since essentially anything goes in an I Quit match, look for Flair and Rousey to empty the tank and pull out all the stops against each other.

The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro

Rather than having The Usos and RK-Bro unify the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships or Roman Reigns defend the WWE and Universal Championships against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash, WWE decided to roll two rivalries into one.

No titles will be on the line, which perhaps lessens the importance, but the six-man tag pitting The Bloodline against McIntyre and RK-Bro could go a long way toward setting up future angles and matches.

Doing Reigns vs. McIntyre in a singles match at WrestleMania Backlash would have felt like hot-shotting one of the biggest potential rivalries in WWE, but the six-man tag allows the company to prolong things.

It also represents an opportunity for McIntyre to pick up a win over Reigns and gain some momentum toward a title match without actually having to pin the Tribal Chief.

Since the next pay-per-view after WrestleMania Backlash is Hell in a Cell, WWE could either re-do the six-man with higher stakes inside the cell or branch off to Reigns vs. McIntyre and The Usos vs. RK-Bro after WrestleMania Backlash.

Regardless of what the future holds, the six-man should be excellent based on the level of talent involved.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Many fans felt Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins was the best match across two nights of WrestleMania 38, and they will look to top that encounter at WrestleMania Backlash.

While Rhodes won at WrestleMania, Rollins has been making excuses ever since, claiming that the only reason he lost was because Rhodes was a surprise who he couldn't prepare for.

Cody expressed a willingness to face all challenges head on, so he agreed to a rematch with Rollins and a chance to prove his win wasn't a fluke.

Since it is still too early for Rhodes to receive a world title shot, his feud with Rollins feels like one destined to go on for at least one more pay-per-view with a potential rubber match inside Hell in a Cell.

If that is the case, then Rollins would almost have to win at WrestleMania Backlash, accounting for Cody's first loss since returning to WWE.

The Visionary typically finds ways to cheat and take shortcuts, and seeing what Rollins pulls off is reason enough to want to watch his match against Rhodes.

