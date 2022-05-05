Phil Mickelson Reportedly Lost $40M Gambling Between 2010 and 2014

Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

In an upcoming biography of Phil Mickelson, the author reports that the superstar golfer totaled $40 million in gambling losses from 2010 to 2014.

Alan Shipnuck, the author of Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar, posted an excerpt from the book Wednesday on FirePitCollective.com detailing Mickelson's high-volume gambling.

Shipnuck wrote that when Mickelson was investigated for insider trading in 2016, government auditors looked into his finances, and a source with access to the documents said the gambling losses were in excess of $40 million.

Shipnuck argues that Mickelson may have only been breaking even or even losing money despite making over $40 million per year during that time.

