Kings Rumors: Donte DiVincenzo Doesn't Get Qualifying Offer, Will Be Free Agent

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

In a surprising move, the Sacramento Kings reportedly will not extend a qualifying offer to guard Donte DiVincenzo, per James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Had the Kings exercised the option, DiVincenzo would have had three options. He could have re-signed with the Kings this offseason, hit restricted free agency hoping to secure a major offer with another team—though the Kings would have had the right to match—or he could have accepted the $6.6 million qualifying offer for the 2022-23 season and become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Instead, he'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The 25-year-old had an interesting 2021-22 campaign. He started the year with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks but played in just 17 games. A torn ankle ligament suffered in the first round of the team's postseason run the season prior and a stint in the NBA's health and safety protocols delayed his return to action until Christmas.

He averaged 7.2 points per game with the Bucks, shooting just 33.1 percent from the field and 28.4 percent from three coming off the bench.

And he wasn't with the team much longer after that, as he was traded to the Kings in a four-way deal that also sent Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson to Sacramento, Serge Ibaka to the Bucks, Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye to the Los Angeles Clippers and Marvin Bagley III to the Detroit Pistons, among other moving pieces.

DiVincenzo gave the Kings a solid bench presence, averaging 10.3 points and 3.6 assists in 25 games while shooting 36.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three.

It always seemed logical for the Kings to try to keep a solid and affordable role player like the Villanova product as they looked to retool yet again, this time around a core of De'Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell and Domantas Sabonis.

Instead, the Kings decided to let DiVincenzo become an unrestricted free agent, another surprising move from an organization that has missed the playoffs in 16 straight seasons.