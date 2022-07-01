Mitchell Robinson, Knicks Agree to New 4-Year, $60M Contract in NBA Free Agency

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Mitchell Robinson is staying put.

The New York Knicks and the veteran big man agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract in free agency on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 24-year-old has flashed rim-running potential and defensive upside for the Knicks, averaging two blocks per game across 230 career games in his four NBA seasons.

Robinson started 62 of his 72 appearances for the Knicks in the 2021-22 campaign, averaging 8.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 25.7 minutes per game. While much of his scoring comes from putbacks on offensive rebounds, his defense and ability to bang on the boards has made him an important piece for the team.

The question coming into this offseason was just how important he was.

Did the Knicks see him as part of the young core, alongside players like RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes? Or was he an expendable player they wouldn't pay big money to retain, with other needs on the roster and Taj Gibson, Nerlens Noel and Jericho Sims potential options at center?

Ultimately, the Knicks decided on the former, making a significant financial commitment to Robinson. The center position is now solidified for several years to come in New York.