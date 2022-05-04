Hornets Rumors: Nets' David Vanterpool, Bucks' Charles Lee Targeted for HC Interviews

David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets already have a lengthy list of candidates for their head coach opening, and they've reportedly added two more.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hornets have requested permission to interview Brooklyn Nets assistant David Vanterpool and Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee.

