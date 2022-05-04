Patrick Beverley Shades Warriors After Ja Morant's 47: 'Didn't Happen in Our Series'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Ja Morant had an eye-popping performance in Game 2 of the Memphis Grizzlies' second-round series against the Golden State Warriors, scoring 47 points to help his team grab a 106-101 victory at FedExForum on Tuesday.

The win tied the series 1-1, and Minnesota Timberwolves veteran Patrick Beverley, who faced Morant and the Grizzlies in the first round, shaded the Warriors for allowing the 2021-22 Most Improved Player to nearly put up 50 points.

The Timberwolves fell to the Grizzlies in six games, but they did keep the Grizzlies star somewhat in check. The most Morant scored against Minnesota was the 32 points he put up in Game 1 of the series. He also averaged just 21.5 points on 38.6 percent shooting from the floor and 20 percent from deep in that series.

In addition, before he tied a playoff career high by putting up 47 on the Dubs in Game 2, Morant torched the Golden State defense for 34 points in Game 1.

The Warriors had the NBA's second-best defense during the regular season. So, naturally, fans expected the team to limit stars such as Morant in the postseason. Beverley's not one to let them slide when they don't live up to that rep.



Game 3 is set for Saturday in Oakland at 8:30 p.m. ET.

